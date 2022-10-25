Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 236.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

