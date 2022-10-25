Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 9.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cabot by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.