Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.