Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,929 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $249.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.