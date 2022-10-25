Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,219,000 after buying an additional 332,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.