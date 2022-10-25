Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 74,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

