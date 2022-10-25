iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,700,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

