First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PPL by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 326,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

