Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.