Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.