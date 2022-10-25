First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1,209.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

