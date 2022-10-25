First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 883 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara Price Performance

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.