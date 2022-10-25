MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after acquiring an additional 118,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Profile



MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

