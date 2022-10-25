Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.96.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

