First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NOV opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

