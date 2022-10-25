DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $44,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.