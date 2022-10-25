DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 43,907 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,907 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

ATVI opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

