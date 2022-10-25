Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $43,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.