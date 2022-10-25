DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

