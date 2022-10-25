DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 128,780 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

