DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $40.64 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,061 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $40,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

