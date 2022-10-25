Candriam S.C.A. Sells 473,404 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 473,404 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

