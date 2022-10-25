Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,091 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 2.73% of Cogent Biosciences worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of COGT opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

