Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,051 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.75% of Revolution Medicines worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 456.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 178,069 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 170.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.