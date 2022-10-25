Candriam S.C.A. Sells 126,040 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

