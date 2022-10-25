Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

UNP opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

