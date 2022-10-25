Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,347 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

