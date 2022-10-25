Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

