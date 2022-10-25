Candriam S.C.A. Has $10 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,881 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.51% of Keros Therapeutics worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

