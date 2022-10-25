Candriam S.C.A. Buys 52,841 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467,525 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.7 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

