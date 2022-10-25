Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1,041.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,208 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

