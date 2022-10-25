Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 146,401 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,401 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.51% of Relay Therapeutics worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,382.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,180 shares of company stock worth $2,917,971. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

