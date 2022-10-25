American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.04. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

