T-Mobile US (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1 %

TMUS opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.