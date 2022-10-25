Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 49,705 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

