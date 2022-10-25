Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.