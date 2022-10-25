Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $364.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.50 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $368.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

