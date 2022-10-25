Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 2.05% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 576,600 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

