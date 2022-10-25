Atmos Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atmos Energy in a report released on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

