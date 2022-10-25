Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 16,746 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 70,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cintas by 25.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.