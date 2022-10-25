NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 9.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

