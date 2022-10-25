Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.32 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

