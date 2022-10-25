Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,361 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

BSX stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

