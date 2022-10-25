TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 3.3 %

RNW stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

