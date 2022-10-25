First Solar (FSLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at -$0.25-$0.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $(0.25)-$0.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.