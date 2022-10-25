Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SEQI stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.95. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 75.60 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($47,849.20).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Stories

