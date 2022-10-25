Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.0 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

