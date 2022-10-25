AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AEW UK REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON AEWU opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.09) on Tuesday. AEW UK REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 83.77 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £142.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.57.
About AEW UK REIT
