AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AEW UK REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON AEWU opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.09) on Tuesday. AEW UK REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 83.77 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £142.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.57.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

