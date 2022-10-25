abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Declares GBX 2.30 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £329.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.54. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 188.95 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.79.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

