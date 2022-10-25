abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Declares GBX 2.30 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £329.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.54. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 188.95 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.79.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
