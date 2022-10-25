JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Declares GBX 7.50 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:JCH opened at GBX 652.50 ($7.88) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 610.32 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 790 ($9.55). The stock has a market cap of £391.21 million and a PE ratio of 459.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.40. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 71.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.78 ($5,992.97).

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.